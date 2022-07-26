Don’t forget your schoolwork Kids! – AK Boss Tuwei reminds Cali-headed team

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – The Kenyan team for next week’s World Under 20 Championship have been advised not to forget their school work and keep studying even as they compete at the biennial competition in Cali, Colombia.

Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei urged the juniors to use their spare time wisely by working on their school assignments to keep pace with their classmates back home.

“Those competitors who are still in school…we would like to remind them to continue with their learning. They can use the spare time they have during the competition to read and work on their school assignments because our wish for them is to advance their education to the highest standards,” Tuwei said.

“I am actually very happy that the team officials, including the head coach to the team manager and the chaperone are all qualified teachers. They are also qualified in their areas of coaching. The reason we have done this is to enable those in school to continue learning even as they are competing,” he added.

Tuwei further reminded the athletes to be their brother and sister’s keepers, cheering each other and walking together as a team during their one-week stay in Latin America.

“We have reminded them that they are a team and so should cheer and advise one another. We have reminded them of the importance of good behaviour and the need to uphold the country’s image as a sports powerhouse…the need to be loyal and maintain the integrity of our nation,” he said.

Kenya will be aiming to defend its World Under 20 title for the third consecutive time after first clinching the crown in 2018 in Tampere, Finland, before a medal haul of 15 on home soil last year tightened the country’s grip on the throne.

The AK president reminded the athletes that Kenya will be the country to beat, hence the need for a solid bond among them.

“There will be many countries in the competition and the focus will be on Kenya since we are the defending champions. If we work together as a team and work hard, then we will be able to defend our title for the third time,” he said.

“I am impressed by the preparations as well as the selection of the athletes. We know they are capable of defending our title because of the preparations, including a group of sprinters who went to Miramas, France. They look very confident,” Tuwei added.

The team of 28 athletes will depart Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for Cali on Friday, ahead of the first race on Monday.