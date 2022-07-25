World silver medalist Chebet keen on becoming Obiri’s heir in 5000m

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Newly crowned world 5000m silver medalist Beatrice Chebet says she wants to follow in the footsteps of world 10,000m silver medalist Hellen Obiri by clinching the world title at next year’s edition in Budapest, Hungary.

Chebet described Obiri as a role model and friend who has constantly encouraged to aim for the throne of the women’s 5000m.

“She is someone I have admired for a long time and interacted with in many competitions. She is always quick to wish me good luck in every race I am participating in such as when I went for the Doha Diamond League,” Chebet said.

“When I heard that she was planning on transitioning to the road races, I knew this is my chance to progress up the ladder. She also encouraged me…telling me that I have all the ingredients to one day become a world champion and rule the women’s 5000m,” the 2018 World Under 20 5000m champion said.

The 22-year-old timed 14:46.75 to finish second, behind world 1500m indoor champion Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia who timed 14:46.29 as her fellow countrywoman, Dawit Seyaum (14:47.36) finished third.

It has been a plentiful harvest for Chebet in 2022 thus far, considering it is only a month ago that she clinched the continental title at the Senior Africa Athletics Championships in Reduit, Mauritius. Silver medallist Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet (L), gold medallist Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay (C), bronze medallist Ethiopia’s Dawit Seyaum pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women’s 5000m during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

She revealed that her self-belief was the secret weapon she had used to push herself against her more fancied competitors.

“If you look at the start list, you could see that there were so many pre-race favourites. If we were to be ranked based on this, I would maybe have been placed in 10th because of the relative inexperience I have at the senior level. However, I was not thinking about all that rather I believed in myself and knew I would be rewarded if only I applied everything I had acquired in training,” she said.

Chebet’s attention turns to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where she will be flying the national flag alongside Selah Jepleting.

She believes her silver medal is only the beginning of what she expects to culminate in an Olympic gold in Paris in two years’ time.

“Selah is a strong runner as well so you can expect that we are going to do better in Birmingham. After that, the focus will be on the World Championships in Hungary of which I am dreaming of the world title. It doesn’t stop there…I want to shine in Paris in 2024, all by the grace of God,” Chebet said.