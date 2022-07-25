Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Athletics

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan sets new world record in 100m hurdles

Published

EUGENE, United States, Jul 23 – Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan set a new world record in the women’s 100m hurdles at the World Athletics championships in Eugene on Sunday.

In the first track event of the final session of the 10th day of competition, Amusan streaked to a winning time of 12.12 seconds in the first of three semi-finals.

It smashed the previous best of 12.20sec set by American Kendra Harrison in 2016. Harrison was also in the first semi-final, finishing second in 12.27sec.

The previous championship record was 12.28sec set by Australian Sally Pearson in Daegu in 2011.

Amusan had set an African record of 12.40sec on Saturday to win her heat, the fastest first-round time in world championships history.

“I wanted to get out and go,” said the 25-year-old Nigerian.

“I did what I had to do. Now I’m looking forward to the finals.”

Joining Amusan and Harrison in the final, scheduled for 0200 GMT, will be Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, the Jamaican pair of Britany Anderson and 2015 world champion Danielle Williams, American Alia Armstrong, Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas and Briton Cindy Sember.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved