Krop earns silver for Kenya in men’s 5,000m as Norway’s Ingebrigtsen wins sprint finish

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Jacob Krop won Kenya’s ninth medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, clinching silver in the men’s 5,000m after losing a sprint finish to Norwegian Jacob Ingebrigtsen.

The 21-year old had looked strong all through the race, but it was Ingebrigtsen, silver medalist previously in the men’s 1500m who would come out top after leading in the final two laps of the race under scorching Eugene heat.

The Norwegian timed 13:09.24 while Krop was second for silver in 13.09.98. Uganda’s Oscar Chelimo sprinted to third for bronze, timing a season’;s best time of 13:10.20.