Experience cost me medal in Oregon, World U20 champ Wanyonyi says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – World Under 20 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi believes his inexperience at the senior level cost him a podium place at the World Championships in Oregon.

The fastest 800m runner at the World Under 20 level clocked 1:44.54 to finish fourth in the men’s final, in which his countryman, Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir coasted to victory in 1:43.71.

“It was my experience that cost me the win here today otherwise I would say that I have really improved since last year. I am at the peak of my physical fitness now … my inexperience as far as competing at a world stage like this was my main undoing. Regardless, this is my first-ever World Championship and I am happy to achieve that,” Wanyonyi said.

“Making it to the finals of such a prestigious competition in what was my debut is quite an achievement. I am happy and content with the fourth place finish considering the tough competition in the field,” he added.

Wanyonyi was also elated for Korir, who followed up his win at last year’s Tokyo Olympics with a world title to continue his emerging dominance of the one-lap race.

The junior athlete, who set a new World Under 20 record of 1:43.76 when he clinched the world title at last year’s championship in Nairobi, hopes to follow in the footsteps of his more experienced countryman.

“I am happy for him and for the fact that he has brought the 800m world title back to Kenya. I know my time will also come and will continue working hard towards it. Being here in Oregon and making it this far is enough motivation,” he said. EUGENE, OREGON – JULY 21: Wyclife Kinyamal Kisasy of Team Kenya competes in the Men’s 800m Semi-Final on day seven of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 21, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics)

At the same time, Commonwealth 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal is looking to bounce back immediately from an eighth-place finish in the final.

Kinyamal described the disappointing result – in which he timed 1:47.07 – as a bad day in the office.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I ran well for the first 700 metres before my body refused to respond at the last lap. I tried to push myself as hard as I could, but it was to no avail. Going to Birmingham, I am praying that all will go according to plan so I can easily defend my title. We are all heading there to do great things,” he said.

“Today was just one of those bad days as far as I am concerned. Otherwise, we can all smile because the world title is coming back to Kenya thanks to Korir,” Kinyamal added.