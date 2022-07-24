Connect with us

The USA's 4x100m women's relay team celebrate gold at the World Championships on Saturday

Athletics

USA win women’s world 4x100m relay gold

Published

EUGENE, United States, Jul 24 – The United States reclaimed their women’s world 4x100m relay crown in Eugene on Saturday, overpowering a star-studded Jamaica line-up to take gold in Oregon.

The US quartet of Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner, Jenna Prandini and Twanisha Terry timed 41.14 seconds for a barnstorming victory at Eugene’s Hayward Field.

Jamaica took silver in 41.18sec and Germany bronze (42.03).

“This is the most fun race of my life!” said Steiner. “You can hear my voice. I never scream that loud during a race.”

Anchor leg Terry added: “To be able to feel the energy from the crowd, to shake hands, sign autographs, it’s just an amazing feeling.

“The race was electrifying. You heard the stadium. The stadium went crazy. We just brought it home.”

A loaded Jamaican team boasted newly-crowned individual 100 and 200m world champions in the shape of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, as well as four-time Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, 100m bronze medallist in Eugene, and Kemba Nelson.

But they could do nothing as the US team produced three slick handovers in front of a raucous, partisan crowd at Hayward Field.

“The goal is always to win for the team. I think all ladies ran well. I am grateful I am still able to stand on that podium,” said Fraser-Pryce, who also bagged silver in the 200m behind Jackson.

“You have to give everybody the chance at the moment and to do what you have to do. I am feeling good as this is my second world championships when I am getting three medals.

“It feels really good because I worked very hard this season and was consistent and I just came out there and ran my heart and my soul to give that time.”

