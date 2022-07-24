Swimmer Muteti’s confidence sky high ahead of Commonwealth Games

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – Kenyan swimmer Emily Muteti says she is ready to face whatever the competition may offer at this week’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Tokyo Olympian has been in training in Denmark and revealed the training camp has worked wonders for her confidence heading into battle for the women’s 100m freestyle title.

“Denmark was an eye opener for me as it showed me the level I need to be compared to where I think I was headed. And I think I am moving in the right direction. I was working on my swims, and it turned out better than I thought and coming here I am positive that we can go and do what we came to do,” Muteti said.

The U.S-based swimmer will be making her second stab at the Commonwealth title, after the first one in 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. US-based Emily Muteti has qualified for Commonwealth Games slated for April 4 to 15 in Gold Coast Australia. Photo/AMOS ABUGA

She will be hoping for better fortunes than the Tokyo Olympics where she exited in Heat 6 of the women’s 50m freestyle.

“This (Commonwealth Games) is where my focus has been that is why I came down for the national trials. This will be my second Commonwealth… last time I competed I sort of reached the semis so this time I will try to reach the final,” the 2019 African Games 4x100m medley relay bronze medalist said.

Muteti is among four lady swimmers who will be in Birmingham, the others including Thorpe Imara Bella (100m butterfly), Brunlehner Maria (50m freestyle) and Rebecca Kamau (Individual medley 200m).

She docked in Birmingham on Saturday, becoming the latest Team Kenya member to arrive in England ahead of the Club Games, which run from July 28-August 5.