Oregon Day 10: Can Kenya manage a World Champs golden finish in tough Hayward field hunting ground?

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – Kenya finished the penultimate day of the World Athletics Championships third on the medal table on Sunday morning and this position could either improve or go lower when the curtains come down on the 10-day event early Monday morning at Hayward field.

Kenya will already finish with lesser gold medals than it did in 2019 when they won five to finish second in the overall standings with 11.

Heading to closing day, Kenya has eight medals; two gold, four silver and two bronze, sitting behind East African rivals Ethiopia who have four gold while the USA, playing at home, have 10.

Kenya has two chances to add medals to its haul on the final day. Will it be double gold? Here is the final day schedule.

4:05am – men’s 5,000m final Nicholas Kimeli competing in the heats of the men’s 5,000m

Kenya has not won a medal in the men’s 5,000m in the last two editions of the World Championships. Caleb Ndiku was the last Kenyan medalist in the 12-and-a-half lap race in 2015, clinching silver in Beijing.

Benjamin Limo was the last Kenyan to strike gold in the race in Finland in 2005 and duly named his son who was born on that night Helsinki, in celebration for the title.

The trio of Jacob Krop, Nicholas Kimeli and Daniel Simiu will be tasked with giving Kenya another Helsinki moment and they will line up with the entire nation expecting a delivery from them.

While Kimeli came into the World Championships as Kenya’s biggest prospect, he is yet to hit the right notes in qualification having finished sixth, getting to the final as one of the fastest non-automatic qualifiers.

Kimeli has the worlds leading time over the distance this year and will be keen to stamp his status as one to watch out for.

Krop meanwhile showed his strength, easing to victory and showing that he might be an outside force. Simiu also clocked good time though he also progressed as a non-automatic qualifier.

The three will not be short of competition in the field. Defending champion Muktar Edris and compatriot Selemon Barega who finished second behind him in Doha are back to defend their crown.

They are also joined by Yomif Kejelcha and with the amount of team tactics we have seen the Ethiopians employ at these World Championships, it will be a partnership to watch.

Canadian Mohamed Ahmed who won bronze in Doha will also be back.

But the biggest man to watch in the race will be Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei who has already won the 10,000m and is looking for a prestigious double.

The Olympic champion and double Commonwealth Games champion will be looking to win Uganda’s second gold medal in Eugene.

4:35am – Women’s 800m final EUGENE, OREGON – JULY 21: Mary Moraa of Team Kenya competes in the Women’s 800m heats on day seven of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 21, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After exiting at the semi-finals in the Olympics, Mary Moraa will be keen to make full amends at the World and will be the sole Kenyan representative in the women’s two-lap race.

Moraa has been in good form this season. At the National Trials, she set a new Personal best in both the 400m and 800m, on top of breaking the Kenyan 400m record.

She showed what she is about in the semis when she glided to victory in her heat and will be keen to double that up with a medal.

It will be a tough race as it will also include Olympic champion Athing Mu, who will be running in front of the home crowd. Mu ran the fastest qualification time in the semis, clocking 1:58.12 while Moraa had the seventh fastest time in the semis.

Jamaican Natoya Goule will also be one to watch same as bronze medalist from 2019, Ajee Wilson of the United States. Raevyn Rogers who won silver in Doha is also back, making up a strong trio for the USA.

Can the Queen of Nyamira sparkle in the States?