Moraa says 800m final will be all about agility and focus

EUGENE, United States, JUL 23 – Mary Moraa believes Sunday’s 800m medal rush at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon will be all about pace and level-headedness.

The middle-distance runner spearheaded Kenya’s chances of a second gold medal after qualifying for the women’s 800 metres final.

Moraa won her semi-final heat in 1:59.65 after leading from gun to tape as Ajee Wilson of USA settled for second place in a time of 1:59.97.

“The final will be tough for sure. But the idea will be to focus and keep up with them in the race. I hope to be in good shape going into the final but whatever the outcome, I will be more than grateful as it will be my best in as far as my training is concerned,’ she said.

Moraa will be going for the title which has eluded Kenyans since 2013 in Moscow where Eunice Sum emerged the victor.

She is determined to emulate her predecessors Sum, Janeth Jepkosgei aka Eldoret Express and Pamela Jelimo. EUGENE, OREGON – JULY 21: Mary Moraa of Team Kenya competes in the Women’s 800m heats on day seven of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 21, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“In the days of Sum and Jeskosgei, there was lots of teamwork within Kenyans athletes. But now I will be a lone ranger in the race and I can’t predict a win at this juncture. I will just try my hardest and the essence will be to be in the medal bracket,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s Halimah Nakaayi has urged Moraa to raise the bar higher in the final following her exit in the semis.

The defending champion and Briton Jemma Reekie, fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, both failed to progress to the final.

“I wish to congratulate Moraa for a great run in the semis. She really has to strive for success in the final to make East Africa proud. Everything is possible once you qualify for the final”

“Today things have not gone well, I congratulate my colleagues who have gotten into the final. And I wish them good luck.”

“I am happy to participate in this Championships and as you all know sometimes you have a good and bad day at work, but what I can say, I am motivated to keep working hard and become better and better.”

Nakaayi is the 2019 World Champion who won bronze at the 2022 World Indoor Championships.

She is the current Ugandan record holder in the 800m both outdoors and indoors, and also for the 1000m.

She competed in the 800m at both the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics, reaching the semi-finals each time.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Eugene, Oregon, USA-