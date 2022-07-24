Korir sets sights on Rudisha’s record after clinching gold in Oregon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EUGENE, United States, Jul 23 – Newly-crowned world 800m champion Emmanuel Korir believes the next step in his career is to set a new world record for the men’s 800m.

Despite claiming the Olympic and world titles, Korir believes there is a lot more left in the tank for him to break countryman David Rudisha’s record of 1:40.91 – set at the London Olympics in 2012.

“Of course, my hope is that I will be around for long…and if there is much time left, then I believe I can break the world record. It would be a highlight of my career to do so,” Korir said.

Clinching the world title at the iconic Hayward Field in Eugene is the latest in a meteoric rise for the US-based athlete who also specialises in 400m.

Despite shining in Tokyo and Oregon, Korir revealed he has had to learn painful lessons along the way.

“I have tried and failed many times. In 2017 in London…in 2019 in Doha, I doubled, and I failed. Coming here I had a strategy and had mastered how to run against the other good guys. So, going into Birmingham I am sure we are going to do great things,” he said. Emmanuel Korir celebrates after winning gold in the 800m final. PHOTO/Reuters

Korir timed season best of 1:43.71 to clinch Kenya’s second medal at the World Championships as Algerian Djamel Sedjati (1:44.14) and Canadian Marco Arop (1:44.28) came second and third respectively.

Fellow Kenyans, World Under 20 champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Commonwealth champion Wycliffe Kinyamal clocked 1:44.54 and 1:47.07 respectively in fourth and eighth.

Korir paid homage to his compatriots for being world-class athletes who have done the country proud.

“These guys are special…they are the best. All three of us are champions. Wanyonyi is Under 20 champion and Kinyamal is the Commonwealth champion. To make it this far is indeed a source of pride for the entire country because of what they have achieved on the international stage,” he said