Here’s the list of betting firms cleared by the government so far

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – The Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) has cleared 11 betting companies to get licences for the financial year 2022/2023.

In a letter to the Communications Authority of Kenya CEO Ezra Chiloba dated July 4, BCLB chairman Cyrus Maina said that the companies had been scrutinized and were eligible to get the licences.

Maina copied the letter to Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiang’i and ICT CS Joe Mucheru requesting the enforcement.

The betting companies cleared to get the licences are as follows:

1. Betika

2. Odibets

3. Dafabet

4. Bangbet

5. Kilibet

6. Kwik Bet

7. Sportika

8. Betviva

9. Scorepesa

10. A Kick-off Sports Bar

11. Betafriq

