FINALLY! Korir sprints to Kenya’s Gold number two in Oregon

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir earned Kenya its second gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, with a superb home stretch sprint to win the men’s 800m early Sunday morning.

Korir dipped below 1:45 this season and timed a season’s best time of 1:43.71, outsprinting Canadain Marco Arop who had led the race from gun to tape.

Kenya has now reclaimed the title that David Rudisha last won in 2015 after clinching a pair of bronze medals in 2017 and 2019.

Algerian Djamel Sedjati beat Arop to the line for silver, timing 1:44.14 while Arop settled for bronze in 1:44.28.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi’s last gasp sprint couldn’t take him to the medals as he finished fourth in a time of 4:44.54. The other Kenyan in the race, Wycliffe Kinyamal, couldn’t sustain a last bust of pace as he clocked 1:47.07 to finish bottom of the pile.

Arop with his lanky steps had assumed the lead from the start, Kinyamal and Korir perched in the middle while Wanyonyi chose to run at the basement.

At the ball, the jostling for space began with Kinyamal and Korir battling to disentangle themselves from the middle.

At the backstraight, the two finally found space and started sprinting for Arop’s shadow. At the home stretch, they were right behind the Canadian but it was Korir, reminiscent of his semi-final win, who managed to get into the lead.

The American-based Kenyan dug deep into his energy reserves to blow away from Arop, as Kinyamala started drifting away from the lead at the home stretch.

There was no looking back for Korir who sprinted all the way to the line. Wanyonyi had engaged in another sprint from the back, passing down three but missed out on the medal as his burst of pace came just a tad too late.