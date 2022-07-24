Brave Beatrice Chebet earns Kenya silver in women’s 5,000m

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – Beatrice Chebet, the 2018 World Under-20 Champion, ran with confidence and bravery as she earned Kenya silver in the women’s 5,000m final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday morning.

Chebet, 22, finished second behind Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay, timing a season’s best time of 14:46.75 with Tsegay winning her second medal in the Championships after winning silver in the 1500m, timing 14:46.29.

Compatriot Dawit Seyaum sprinted home third for bronze in 14:47.36 while Margaret Chelimo’s sprint for a possible Kenyan 2-3 finish wasn’t successful as she came home fourth in 14:47.71, also a season’s best time for her.