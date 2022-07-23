Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

John McGinn of Aston Villa (L) and Manchester United's Diogo Dalot slide during a friendly match in Perth Saturday

English Premiership

Sancho stars in Manchester United draw with Villa

Published

PERTH, Australia, Jul 23Winger Jadon Sancho continued his goal scoring form but Manchester United let slip a two-goal advantage to finish their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia with a 2-2 friendly draw against Aston Villa on Saturday.

United, wearing their white away shirts, exhibited their newfound attacking flair in a dominant first half, but conceded a header to Villa’s Calum Chambers in the dying seconds amid inclement conditions at Perth’s Optus Stadium marked by a soggy pitch.

Under new coach Erik ten Hag, United wrapped up their tour with England national player Sancho a standout to notch his third goal from four friendlies.

They had earlier notched convincing victories over Liverpool, Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace ahead of their Premier League opener against Brighton on August 7.

Steven Gerrard’s Villa, who finished 14th in the Premier League last season, struggled to match United’s energy early before storming back into the contest to finish without a defeat in their pre-season campaign.

Villa’s Premier League opener is against Bournemouth on August 6.

After heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed Perth earlier in the day, there were fears the game might be cancelled due to a waterlogged pitch but the contest went ahead as scheduled.

Embattled skipper Harry Maguire, who copped jeering from fans in Melbourne last week reminiscent of the negative reaction he received last season, had a muted response from the near-capacity crowd of 58,228.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He was in the action early with a superb header that was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who was under siege.

The Argentine was helpless in the 24th minute when 22-year-old Sancho powerfully struck home the volley after Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford combined well on the left side.

Amid torrential rain just before half-time, Sancho continued to menace with a wicked cross smacking into Villa’s Matty Cash for an own goal.

Ten Hag resisted making changes at half-time, but Gerrard’s decision to bring on winger Leon Bailey proved inspired with the Jamaican nailing a long-range shot to claw Villa back into the contest.

The speedy Bailey threatened an equaliser against a new-look United — after Ten Hag rang the changes in the 68th minute — but it was Chambers who stepped up at the death.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved