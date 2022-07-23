Oregon’s world champs volunteer with a penchant for Swahili and Kenyan culture

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EUGENE, USA, Jul 21 – If you thought Swahili and Kenyan culture aren’t popular among Americans, wait until you’ve heard from Lily McCann and that’s the moment, you’ll notice her fervor and gusto for the same.

We bumped into Lily at the historic University of Oregon’s Hayward Field where she is among volunteers officiating at the ongoing 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

Our first impression when we struck up a conversation was that she is just but of one of the young locals doing their thing at the prestigious Championships, but as our interview wore on, her enthusiasm for Kenya and its long-distance running was became apparent and “out of this world.”

When asked to introduce herself, Lily surprised us with a few Swahili lines: “Mimi natoka katika Jimbo la California na mimi ni raira wa Amerika. Jina langu ni Lily na la Kiswahili ni Bahati. I study Swahili at the University of Oregon. But I am an International Relations student who has developed a penchant for African culture,” the 20-year-old told Capital Sport.

“Africa tradition is often overlooked. It’s so rich and welcoming and every experience I have had especially with Kenyan people has been encouraging. It’s a cool part of the world that I would love to explore.”

–Subject in School on Swahili–

Lily has studied Swahili for a year now and its only three students in their class for three years that took up the challenge to do so.

“We started off our Swahili lessons with 13 students and in our first year-sorry to say- but many students dropped out of it and were close friends, and then again it’s a fun environment to learn especially Swahili.”

Lily reckons that Swahili is a language that is hard to practice because there are not many people speaking it in Oregon.

“So, you really have to be interested and committed and have a reason to keep going. Most of the people who studied it here found it interesting and wanted to explore and maybe they didn’t have time in their schedules to do so.”

“Everyone that I have talked to that have been in Swahili classes thoroughly enjoyed the experience, saying we had a great professor.”

Lily enjoys a strong American accent but that does not deter her spirited efforts to master and be a part the widely spoken East African language.

“Professor Mokaya ni mwalimu wangu wa Kiswahili. Yeye anatoka Nairobi, Kenya lakini ameishi hapa Oregon kwa muda wa miaka ishirini sasa. (Professor Mokaya is my Swahili teacher. He’s from Nairobi Kenya but has resided in Oregon now for over two decades).’

“And he is my favorite Professor that I have ever had. He has the warmest smile that seems to be very welcoming and common among the many Kenyans I have met so far,” Lily went on to explain of her Swahili story.

-Magic work of Prof. Mokaya-

Professor Mokaya Bosire has been in the United States for the last 20 years and he prides to have spread the African culture to the globe through Swahili language.

“I came to America many years ago, this is my 20th year, I am teaching Swahili here in Oregon University for the 8th year now. Oregon is far from Kenya or East Africa, but people want to know about the culture and language,” Mokaya told Capital Sport.

Asked why team Swahili in a foreign land, Mokaya said;

“Students here in Oregon have interest in learning Swahili, Lily is one of them and she has learnt it. When learning another language as a grown up, it becomes a bit challenging.”

“We are having classes every day, I have incorporated East Africans who are here in Oregon and we meet every Friday with Students, they are loving our culture and they are interested in it,” the professor added.

“Lily is studying International Relations and learning a new language is appropriate for her. I am proud of her, ‘Bahati’ is outgoing and a first learner. “

“Teaching Swahili has been rewarding, it’s something I am proud of to teach somebody from zero to atleast have the confidence to speak, it has helped me to spread the culture of Swahili.”

–Why Learn Swahili? —

For Lily, she had heard of stories that Sawhili is the largest spoken language in East Africa.

“My regional focus is Swahili (from East Africa) but the culture is nothing but welcoming. So, I just thought- why not? But it’s a fun language to learn and it’s a type a of culture that is different from mine.”

But Lily candidly admits that Swahili is not an easy language to learn. But then again, she is of the opinion that speaking is one point that’s significant.

“It’s hard to develop good speaking avenue language when there is not a lot of people to practice with especially when I am speaking, I am in a classroom with people I am comfortable with and you know I can go back and forth with English and Swahili.”

“But I think it’s a good language to learn and when I do go to Kenya, I will experience the culture firsthand when I live there and I believe that my speaking will become better. It will be a lot easier without broken Swahili.”

–Objectives and Opportunities–

At the present Lily doesn’t have any specific goals on Swahili but for now, the essence for her will be to be able to participate in the vast Kenyan culture.

She goes on to explain that it’s a way to learn a different culture because different people appreciate the initiative to learn languages especially one that is so different from theirs.

“I would say I only know one language which is English and I’m learning Swahili. I also did four years of Spanish in High School. I have tried East African food and I loved it, it was quite an experience, I eat Ugali, ‘Managu’, ‘Chapati’ and ‘maziwa lala,” Lilly underscored.

Apart from her track and field voluntary experiences in Oregon, Lily has interacted with only a few Kenyans, one of them being legendary Tegla Lorupe, who is a global spokeswoman for peace, women’s rights and education.

“Lorupe is the sweetest ever lady that I have ever met in my whole life. She’s so welcoming. It’s one of my favorite things to surprise someone with a bit of Swahili especially when they know it’s coming from a muzungu. It’s what you least expect more so in America.”

Lily is glad that Kenyan fans have gone all out and that its always a great pleasure to see how enthusiastic they are about their athletes.

She did track and filed in school, so she has a deep appreciation for long distance running because it’s not for the faint hearted and that Kenyans excel in it.

“I have special respect for Kenyans for their long-and-middle distance prowess,” she quipped.

And asked what informs her enthusiastic role as a volunteer debutante in athletics, Lily went on to explain: “Ndiyo (yes), absolutely this is my first time as a volunteer for an event that’s so huge- and mark you- it’s in the University that I am studying in.”

“I mean, different cultures different people with different experiences, all coming to one place and embracing something that they all have in common which is track.

And by the time the Oregon event finally concludes, Lily will have a myriad takeaway from her fairy tale experience.

“Oregon World Athletics Championships has taught me that sometimes you really have to go out of your comfort zone and do something different.”

“Every time that I have taken a risk to talk to someone in Swahili, it’s been something akin to a positive experience,” Lily said in finality.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting live from Eugene, Oregon, USA-