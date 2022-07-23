Morocco, South Africa face off in WAFCON final Saturday night

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – Hosts Morocco will face off with South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in the final of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations on Saturday night, each side looking for its first ever continental title.

The Banyana Banyana are playing the final for the fifth time in their history and a second consecutive time, having lost to the Nigerians in the last tournament hosted in 2018.

Morocco meanwhile are playing the final for the first time in their history. The Atlas Lionesses have reaped the full benefits of playing as the hosts as they have also progressed out of the group stages for the first time ever.

They are under the tutelage of French coach Reynald Pedros who comes in with a rich CV, having won the UEFA Women’s Cup of Nations with Lyon women’s team in the 2018/19 season and 2019/20.

To get to the final, the Moroccans beat Nigeria’s Super Falcons 5-4 on penalties, ending the side’s hope for a record extending 10th crown. They had to decide the match on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Morocco scored all five of their shootouts with Yasmin Katie Mrabet, Ghizlain Chebbak, Zineb Redouani, Nesryne El Chad and Rosella Annie Ayane getting on the scoresheet.

Ifeoma Onumonu was the villain for the Super Falcons as she saw her penalty saved by the keeper while Rita Chikwelu, Otu Obianang, Ashleigh Plumptre and Gift Monday converted their kicks.

The Super Falcons had to play most of the match with a numerical handicap. They were reduced to 10 three minutes after the restart when Halimatu Ayinde was sent off following a VAR intervention. Rasheedat Ajibade was also sent off in the 70th minute.

Uchenna Kanu scored the opening goal for Nigeria in regulation time with Sanaa Mssoudy equalizing for Morocco, to send the game to extra time and ultimately penalties.

Meanwhile, South Africa qualified after a nervy 1-0 win over Zambia, courtesy of a last minute penalty scored by Linda Motlhalo in the 93rd minute.

By Victoria Njonjo