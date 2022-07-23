Kenyan trio sound war drums against Ethiopia, Uganda in 5000m final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EUGENE, Oregon, USA, Jul 23 – After securing their places in the men’s 5000m final, Jacob Krop, Daniel Simiyu and Nicholas Kimeli have vowed to fight hard to seize the world title from their Ethiopian and Ugandan rivals.

Krop was the best performer of the trio, timing 13:13.30 to clinch Heat 2 as the other two scraped through.

Simiyu clocked 13:15.17 to finish sixth in Heat 2 as Kimeli timed 13:24.56 to finish in the same position in Heat 1.

“We know it is not going to be easy because those (Ethiopians and Ugandans) are big names. However, as Kenyans we are keeping a positive mindset. Personally, I believe that we can spring a surprise in the final. I expect the race to be a very tactical and fast one,” Krop said.

Having defeated second-placed, Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigsten of Norway by 62 microseconds (13:13.92), Krop was grateful that he decided to begin the race on the front foot rather than bide his time.

“I knew that playing the wait-and-see game could be detrimental in the last lap especially when you are up against someone who has a powerful kick. So, I saw it better to begin on the front foot and deal with whatever situation that comes up in the latter stages of the race,” he said. Daniel Simiyu

His compatriot, Simiyu, however, slowed down in the latter stages of the race, leading to a disappointing sixth place finish.

The Africa 5000m silver medalist was nonetheless optimistic of greater things in the finals.

“I thank God because this is my first ever World Championship. That is an achievement. When I get to the final, I want to work very hard to secure a podium finish. I know God is preparing me for great things,” he said.

It was also a sigh of relief for Kimeli who in June this year set a world leading time of 12:46.33 at the Rome Diamond League.

Kimeli’s bid for a ticket to the finals seemed to be crumbling when he found himself boxed in the first lane, which hampered his efforts to get to the front of the pack.

The Heat was clinched by Ugandan Oscar Chelimo who timed 13:24.24 as American Grant Fisher (13:24.44) and world 5000m silver medalist Selemon Barega (13:24.44) finished second and third respectively. Nicholas Kimeli Kipkori in action during the Heats in the Oregon World Athletics Championships. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

Kimeli said he has learnt from his mistakes and will redeem himself in Sunday’s finals.

“There is nothing to worry about…it is just that I found myself boxed in the inside lane and couldn’t get out easily. Other than that, I am ready for the final, today’s race was fast, and I expect the same on Sunday. Keep supporting us as we work together as a team to bring medals back home,” Kimeli said.

Like Krop and Simiyu, Kimeli says the Ethiopian contingent of Barega and Yomilf Kejelcha as well as the Ugandan team of Joshua Cheptegei, Jacob Kiplimo and Oscar Chelimo are familiar foes that will not cause them sleepless nights.

“They are people we have run against on so many occasions and so we need not worry. All I pray for is good health for the three of us on the day of the final. We know they are also thinking of us as formidable opponents and that is a morale booster for us,” he said.