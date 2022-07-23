Gold? Anyone? – Kenya hopes to strike elusive gold number two in Eugene on Day nine of World Champs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – So far, only Faith Kipyegon, who is already back home, has struck gold for Kenya at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

On the penultimate day of competition early Sunday morning, Kenya will have two opportunities to strike the second or even third gold medal with the final of the men’s 5,000m and 800m.

Here is how Kenya’s program on day nine in sunny Hayward Field looks like:

4:10am – Men’s 800m final EUGENE, OREGON – JULY 21: Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir of Team Kenya and Wyclife Kinyamal Kisasy of Team Kenya react after competing in the Men’s 800m Semi-Final on day seven of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 21, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Kenya will be represented by the trio of Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir, Commonwealth Games champion Wycliffe Kinyamal and World U20 champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi.

There is building confidence that one of the three will deliver a gold medal for Kenya and also a probability of a clean sweep of two medals at least.

Kinyamal and Korir went through the semis first and second in their Heat, with Korir showing a superb sprint in the final 100m to skip into top spot ahead of compatriot Kinyamal.

The Kenyans looked in good strength and form and they have both vowed to do their best and get Kenya its second gold. Kinyamal has looked ever on form this year especially after battling injury over the past two seasons.

Wanyonyi, 17, has been in phenomenal form this season and though he has worked extra hard to get to the final, he might pull in a surprise in the field.

In terms of opposition, Kenya should be wary of Algerian Slimane Moula who had the fastest qualification time from the semis. Another threat for a Kenyan possible sweep is the lanky Canadian Marco Arop who finished behind Slimane in their semis.

4:25am – Women’s 5,000m final Margaret Chelimo winning bronze in the women’s 10,000m.

In the absence of defending champion Hellen Obiri, the Kenyan trio of Margaret Chelimo, Gloria Kite and Beatrice Chebet will be out to ensure the title remains in the 254.

Chelimo is the leading light among the trio and having already clinched a bronze medal in the 10,000m, will look to add another medal around her neck from half the distance.

It will be another rematch for Chelimo against Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey who edged her and Obiri to the 10,000m gold. She will have a bone to chew with the Ethiopian and definitely has come up with a tact that will bring her down.

It will be a tough field however, with Gidey and Ethiopian counterpart Gudaf Tsegay in the mix. Tsegay lost the 1500m battle to the rocket Faith Kipyegon and will look to battle for the 5,000m title.

Also in the field is Olympic champion Sifan Hassan. The Dutch lady struggled in the 10,000m where she missed a medal and did not even attempt the 1500m like she did at the Olympics.

This final is expected to be a battle between the Ethiopians and Kenyans… and Hassan.