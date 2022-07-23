Freshi Barida: Stivo simple boy Reveals how Odibets huge pay-out changed his mother’s life

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – Popular Nairobi musician Stivo simple boy has disclosed the highest amount of money he has received for a performance or a gig he has executed.

Speaking during an interview, Stivo simple boy revealed that he was paid Sh500,000 by Odibets, one of the leading betting firms in Kenya.

The musician added that he used the money he was paid to build a house for his parents.

“I was paid 500k by Odibets. I used that money to build a house for my parents,” he stated.

Nine months ago, Odibets featured the “Mihadarati” singer in their advert as they popularised their Cash out feature.

The advert sent social media into a frenzy with netizens praising Stivo Simple Boy for bouncing back despite the trolls he received when he joined the entertainment industry.

The video starts with Stivo Simple Boy inside a Matatu with the conductor collecting fare from other passengers.

While the conductor is engaged in a conversation with other passengers, Stivo simple boy is seen gazing at his phone as he follows a football match with ‘cash out’ feature displayed. He suddenly says, ‘kateam kanamalizwa, shukisha’ before he alights from the matatu.