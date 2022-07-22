Super Faith Kipyegon now targets World Record after Oregon success

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – Faith Kipyegon jetted back home Thursday evening from Eugene, Oregon, the glory of her historic run to clinch her second world title yet to fade from her face, but the determination of a new target not far from her thoughts.

Kipyegon became the first woman to win medals at four consecutive World Championship events when she glided to gold at Hayward Field clocking 3:52.96 to reclaim the title she last won in 2017.

And now, even before the joy of that historic achievement fades away, she is already plotting her next target, the World Record.

With two world titles, two Olympic crowns and numerous Diamond League achievements under he belt, the World title is the only missing piece from her jigsaw. Faith Kipyegon races to win Gold in Oregon. PHOTO/Courtesy

“I am now looking forward to get the World Record and I will work hard and pray to have that strength to achieve it, plus also remain injury free. I can’t promise when but I will work hard, stay mentally strong and focus on it,” the determined Kipyegon stated.

She heads to the Monaco Diamond League in a fortnight and with the fast track in the French Principality, she hopes she can take an aim at a possible assault of Genzebe Dibaba’s 3:50.07 World Record.

The Ethiopian set the world mark in July 2015 on the same Monaco course.

“I hope I can have a shot at it in Monaco because it is a fast track. I am looking forward to run there for a second time and hopefully, I can see if I can go lower the time,” she added.

Her Personal Best in the 1500m is 3:51.07, set on the same course in July last year.

Faith Kipyegon is treated to a jig by traditional dancers after arriving home from Oregon. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kipyegon was given a grand reception as she jetted back home with friends, family and ardent fans gathering to give her a massive welcome back home.

“I want to say a big thank you for the warm welcome. I am so grateful. To be honest I wasn’t expecting but I am excited,” said the always smiling Kipyegon.

She added; “I want to thank my family for the support, my coaches, my management and the fans for always being there.”

Looking back at the race, Kipyegon still bears exciting memories.

“I was under a lot of pressure because everyone expected me to win. But I did my best. Even if Sifan (Hassan) would have been there, I knew I was strong enough to win,” Kipyegon said. Faith Kipyegon all smiles after jetting back home from Oregon. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

As at Friday, she was the only gold medalist for Team Kenya, but believes there will be more despite a difficult Championship.

“It hasn’t been easy for the athletes of course with missing physios, the issue of visas but we are still crossing fingers to get another gold medal. We have the 800m and the 5,000m and I am sure we will get something there,” she added.