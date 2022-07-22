Oregon Worlds: Final will be too close to call, 800m Kenyan trio say

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EUGENE, USA, Jul 22 – Athletes may realize the importance of teamwork preached to them all the time and ‘why’ it’s so important.

But for the 800m Kenyan trio of Emmanuel Korir, Emmanuel Wanyoyi and Wycliff Kinyamal, the search for the all-important gold will be an individual affair when the final at the Oregon World Championships will held on Saturday.

The three athletes told Capital Sport in Oregon that each one of them will focus on doing their best in the much-anticipated final.

Korir, who resides in the US will be ‘going for the kill’ in Oregon in a bid to justify his knack for speed, and indeed, the fairy tale Olympic feat in Tokyo where he swept the ground with all his opponents.

“Sometimes in 800m, there is nothing like teamwork, unless it is for training. Each one of us will just focus on the gold and that’s the reality,” Korir said after clocking a Seasons Best of 1:45.38 in the semis.

“It was a tough race, but the beauty of it all is that the three of us (Kenyans) are in the finals. I am happy and I am sure we are going to deliver for Team Kenya.”

-Wanyonyi-

On his part, Wanyonyi won his maiden World Championship final qualification and had this to say: “I have never run as a frontrunner, but today I just decided to go for it and I am happy with my position.”

Asked who will carry the day for Kenya, Wanyonyi believes it’ll be too close to call.

“I will honestly go for gold but then again, God’s favor will be key. In the final, it’s everyone for himself and God for us all. We had planned to qualify the four of us, but sadly for Noah he fell by the wayside. But I thank God I am safely through.”

-Kinyamal-

Kinyamal will be hoping to repeat the form that saw him claim gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in a time of 1:43.12 minutes.

“I feel good going into the final. We will fight for the country for sure. Whoever wins, it’ll be good for Kenya.”

“I have always wanted to emulate (David) Rudisha, or even beat him, but since he is retired, he remains the yardstick for our performance being the World Record holder and a two-time world champion.” EUGENE, OREGON – JULY 21: Wyclife Kinyamal Kisasy of Team Kenya competes in the Men’s 800m Semi-Final on day seven of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 21, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Rudisha is the first and only person to ever run 800m under 1:41. He also holds the world’s best time in the 500 metres, with a time of 57.69, and the African Record for the 600 meters, with a time of 1:13.10.

Rudisha has won a record three consecutive Track & Field Athlete of the Year awards (tied with Carl Lewis), and also won the IAAF World Athlete of the Year award in 2010.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting live from Eugene, Oregon, USA-