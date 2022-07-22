Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Noah Lyles retains his world 200m crown as US sprinters swept the podium once more

Athletics

Lyles defends 200m crown as US sweep podium

Published

EUGENE, United States, Jul 22Noah Lyles produced a scintillating performance to retain his world 200m crown on Thursday as US sprinters claimed their second podium clean sweep of the World Championships in Oregon.

Five days after Fred Kerley led a USA 1-2-3 in the 100m, Lyles delivered another show-stopping display at Hayward Field, scorching to victory in 19.31sec — the fourth fastest time in history. Only Jamaicans Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake have run faster.

The charismatic American star — who struggled to leave a mark at the Olympics last year after being billed as one of the favourites — took gold ahead of Kenny Bednarek in 19.77sec, with teenage Erriyon Knighton third in 19.80sec.

Lyles let out a roar of jubilation after powering over the finish line, before ripping open his vest in delight.

The 25-year-old from Florida had earned his right to the exuberant celebration after a performance that saw him eclipse Michael Johnson’s long-standing record of 19.32secs to become the fastest American 200m runner in history.

“Today is my day and I finally got to do what I’ve dreamed about for years. I’ve got my whole family here,” Lyles said afterwards.

“I was hoping it was going to be a fast time because I thought it was going to be slow.”

The outcome had never been in doubt from the moment Lyles erupted smoothly from the blocks, hitting top speed within 50 metres to open up a comfortable lead coming off the bend.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Bednarek and Knighton tried to stay in touch, but there was no stopping Lyles, who seemed to find an extra gear to pull away and eventually take the tape several metres clear of Bednarek.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved