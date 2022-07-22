Connect with us

Jacob Krop easily wins his Heat in the men's 5,000m. PHOTO/World Athletics

Athletics

Krop leads Kenyan duo to 5,000m final as Yego fails to make cut by 44cm

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – Jacob Krop led the Kenyan duo of Daniel Simiu and Nicholas Kimeli into qualification for the final of the men’s 5,000m at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, early Friday morning.

Krop was Kenya’s best performer as he easily won his heat in a time of 13 minutes, 30.30seconds, more than three seconds ahead of Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

Simiu and Kimeli progressed as non-automatic qualifiers after both finished sixth in their heats but their times were enough to earn them a slot in the final.

Krop easily won his Heat, bossing the final lap to clinch the automatic qualification slot ahead of Ingebrigtsen who is seeking a second medal at the Championship having already won silver in the men’s 1500m.

Simiu finished sixth in the Heat clocking 13:15.17, just outside the top five automatic qualification slots, but the time was enough to sail him though as one of the non-automatic qualifiers.

In the first Heat, Kimeli, who has the World Leading time over the distance this year finished sixth in a race won by Uganda’s Oscar Chelimo in a time of 13:24.24.

Compatriot Joshua Cheptegei who is seeking a double having already conquered the 10,000m finished fourth and also made the final, having clocked 13:24.47 behind American Grant Fisher and Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega.

Kimeli timed 13:24.56secs, way faster than Krop’s winning time in Heat Two, but hugely expected due to the quality in the field he was competing in.

Meanwhile, 2015 World Champion Julius Yego failed to make it past round one in the men’s javelin after managing a best throw of 79.60m to finish eighth. He was just 44cm away from qualification.

