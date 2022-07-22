Kenya Women’s 5000m trio ready to fill void left behind by Obiri

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – Who can fill the track void left behind by Helen Obiri?

That was the million-dollar question experts were asking ahead of the much- anticipated World Athletics Championships’ 5000m final slated for Saturday.

Although no one knows what’s up the sleeves of the indefatigable Ethiopians, the onus will be on all finalists to prove that they can match Obiri’s antics in previous editions of this prestigious Championships.

Outgoing Champion Helen Obiri opted out of the 5000m race to not only give a chance to the young runners but to also concentrate on the 10,000m specialty where she managed a silver. Hellen Obiri celebrates her silver medal at the World Championships. PHOTO/Courtesy

The Kenyan trio of Beatrice Chebet, Margaret Chelimo and Gloria Kite Thursday morning cruised through to the women’s 5000m final determined to follow in the footsteps of Obiri.

African Champion Chebet and Commonwealth Games title holder Chelimo finished third and fourth respectively in the first heat to seal their places in the final.

Ethiopian Gudaf Tsefay, who won silver in the 1500m, won the heat in 14:52.64 ahead of compatriot Dawit Seyaum 14:53.06.

Kite came sixth in the second heat to advance as non-automatic qualifier after timing a season’s best of 14:53.62. Beatrice Chebet strides to win the 5,000m national championship. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Chelimo said: “Its quite a good feeling to qualify for the finals though the high temperatures today made life very difficult for us. But you never know sometimes what to expect in the final. A final is a final, and all i know is everyone will be going flat-out for the medals. But we always hope for the best.

On her part, Kite noted: “We will give it our best shot. We will fight for medals with the Ethiopians. We struggled quite a bit to perform in the tough hot conditions. Personally, I am am not used to heat, but all in all we want to emulate Obiri’s 5000m performance as she wasn’t in a position to run alongside us.”

Chebet was all smiles and here’s what he had to say: “Heat played out in our race but we pray we will be in the medal bracket when the final culminates. Lets hope for the best. We are not scared of our opponents in as much as it will be a tough race.”

-Alex Isaboke is reporting live from Eugene, Oregon, USA-