Have fun in Birmingham, don’t panic, athletes advised

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – Members of the Kenyan team to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham have been advised to enjoy themselves in their various disciplines rather than feel pressured.

National Olympic Committee-Kenya (NOC-K) deputy president Shadrack Maluki said the 123 athletes in the team need to be mentally strong by focusing on the fun side of the game.

“We want them to go and do what they do best, which is winning. From what I have seen, the athletes are set…mentally set…they seem ready to go and do great in these prestigious games,” he said.

“The most important thing is to enjoy the games…go there and have fun in your respective matches not forgetting you are also there to represent the country. Be good ambassadors of your country,” Maluki added.

He also exalted the residential training camps for various disciplines, which has allowed the athletes to fine-tune themselves ahead of the Club Games.

“I would say this time round the athletes have been in camp longer than most times. The government, through the Ministry of Sports, has spent a lot of money, providing the resources required by the athletes. I want to thank them a lot for their assistance in preparing for this event,” he said.

Maluki was speaking on Thursday during the handover of the official Nike Team Kenya kit at Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

Speaking at the same time, deputy Chef de Mission (CDM) Shoaib Mohammed said the athletes are eager to get started in Birmingham after months of preparations.

“Everyone in camp is looking ahead with anticipation to land in the competition stage and give Kenyans a thrilling and great performance. The team has been very cohesive during the nearly 45-day residential camp and we are happy as a Commonwealth Federation Association to have assembled such fantastic and broad team,” Shoaib said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The first batch of the team departed the country for Birmingham on Sunday whereas the second group is set to fly out today (Friday).