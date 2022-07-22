Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Alexandra Popp scored her fourth goal in as many games to help Germany into the Euro 2022 semi-finals

Sports

Germany beat Austria to reach women’s Euro 2022 semis

Published

Alexandra Popp scored her fourth goal in as many games to help Germany into the Euro 2022 semi-finals © AFP / JUSTIN TALLIS

London (AFP), Jul 21 – Germany remain on course for a ninth women’s European Championship title but were made to work hard for a 2-0 win over Austria to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2022 on Thursday.

Austria hit the woodwork three times in London, but goals from Lina Magull and Alexandra Popp sent the Germans through to meet France or the Netherlands in the semi-finals.

“The game could have ended 6-3,” said Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

“We played against a very good side. Huge compliments to Austria.

“I still believe that we leave the pitch as deserved winners.”

Germany had cruised through what appeared to be the toughest group with convincing victories over Denmark, Spain and Finland to reach the last eight in style.

But they were made to sweat until Popp’s bizarre 90th minute goal, when she charged down Manuela Zinsberger’s clearance, gave them side breathing space.

Austria had proven they are awkward opponents by pushing England all the way in a 1-0 defeat on the opening night of the tournament and eliminating Norway in the group stages.

Irene Fuhrmann’s side started strongly as Julia Hickelsberger-Fuller fired too close to Merle Frohms before Marina Georgieva headed off the post from a corner.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Germany were struggling to find the attacking verve that saw them score nine goals without reply in the group stage.

But they pounced on one error from the Austrian defence as Klara Buhl sped down the left wing and her cross was calmly slotted into the far corner by Magull for her second goal of the tournament.

“It was just as well that we took the lead in the first half,” said Magull.

“We were also a bit lucky because we gave them too many chances. We are incredibly happy and proud to have reached a semi-final again.”

Five years ago, Austria upset the odds to reach the semi-finals in their only previous major tournament at Euro 2017.

And they could have matched that achievement with more luck in the second half.

Barbara Dunst was inches away from catching Frohms off her line with an audacious effort from long range that came back off the crossbar.

Sarah Puntigam then smashed off the inside of the post as Germany struggled to clear a corner.

But Germany quickly regained their composure and should have extended their lead long before Popp’s fourth goal of the tournament.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Giulia Gwinn curled an effort of the post before Buhl’s piledriver crashed back off the crossbar.

Buhl was then guilty of one of the misses of the tournament when she skewed wide from Popp’s unselfish pass.

The Bayern Munich winger was mocked by her own teammates when a replay of that miss was shown on the big screens.

But Buhl was soon able to breathe easy when Popp’s press caught Arsenal goalkeeper Zinsberger out as her clearance rebounded off the Wolfsburg striker into the net.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved