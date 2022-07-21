Mimah is a big asset – KPA coach Ojukwu waxes lyrical over new signing Jemimah Omondi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) head coach Anthony Ojukwu is more than delighted with the performances of his new signings in the first five games of the season, especially shooting guard Jemimah Omondi.

Omondi joined the dockers at the start of the season from Storms, having guided them to the semi-finals of the play-offs last season, where they lost out to her new employers.

“Without fear of contradiction she is an asset. She opens up play for us with her passing and her defensive play is also really good. Mimah is a big asset to KPA and I thank God for her,” Ojukwu told Capital Sport. KPA head coach Anthony Ojukwu shouts instructions during their match against Equity Hawks. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The 26-year old who has also turned out for USIU has been top scoring for KPA and dropped 21 points in their 73-42 weekend victory over Equity Hawks, only skipper Natali Akinyi outscoring her with 22.

In Saturday’s 61-30 win over UoN Dynamites, she recorded 12 points, also the second highest for KPA behind Natalie who had 14.

Coach Ojukwu says he is pleased with his transfer activity which also includes Belinda Akoth and Linda Alando who joined from Equity.

“I am really happy with the signings I made. They have brought competition into the team and everyone is working hard to put on that KPA jersey,” added the coach. KPA shooting guard Jemimah Omondi prepares to take a shot from the free throw line. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

He has however called on his bench players to pull up their game, saying it is one area that he needs to improve his team on.

“The bench players have to work hard. There is a big gap between the starting five and the guys coming in. Every time I do rotation, the game slows down. I believe as a coach I have to step in big time on this,” he added.

Meanwhile, the tactician has said that despite the convincing win over their biggest rivals Equity, he still expects a tough season and a stronger opposition in the second leg when the bankers travel to Mombasa.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

KPA shooting guard Jemimah Omondi in action. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“The league is a marathon and this is not a statement win for us. We still need to keep working. Equity is a good team and I know they will come back stronger and will be tough as always,” added the coach.