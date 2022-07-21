Korir, Wanyonyi, Kinyamal storm 800m semi at World Championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir led the Kenyan duo of World U20 champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Commonwealth Games champion Wycliffe Kinyamal into the semi-final of the men’s 800m at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday.

Korir was emphatic in his Heat gliding to victory while a hard fighting Wanyonyi finished third in his preliminary while Kinayamal was second on his.

Noah Kibet, who finished second behind Wanyonyi at last year’s World U20 Championship also squeezed in despite finishing sixth in his Heat.

Korir was first out among the Kenyans and he showed his supremacy with a measured race. At the bell, he sat third in the field and dropped to fifth at the backstraight.

But heading to the business end of the track, he galloped upfront and managed to get in the lead, winning the race in 1:49.05, leaving the rest of the field to battle for the remaining two automatic qualifying slots.

Wanyonyi meanwhile finished third in his Heat won by Morocco’s Moad Zahafi who timed 1:46.15. Wanyonyi timed 1:46.45, faster than Korir’s winning time.

The 17-year old seemed to have made the same mistake he made at the National Trials, being tucked in the inside lane after the start.

But at the bell, he began to peel off but had a lot of work to do as he had to come from the outside. At the home stretch, he put in the afterburners and ensured he sprinted his way to third and automatically qualify.

Kinayamal finished second and was only beaten to top spot by a sprint finish from the outside by Algeria’s Slimane Moula who timed 1:44.90 to win the Heat.

The Commonwealth Games Champion had been second at the bell and maintained up to the home stretch when he galloped to the lead. He looked well on course for the win but the Algerian came off on his blind side.

But he was safely second in a time of 1:45.08 to progress.

Kibet meanwhile could not match up to a strong finish in his Heat as Canada’s Marco Arop won in 1:44.56. However, the fast times in the Heat allowed him to squeeze in as one of the non-automatic qualifiers.