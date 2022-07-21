Connect with us

Basketball

KFC, Jonathan Jackson Foundation partner to deliver FIBA-Standard Basketball Court in Kayole

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – The Jonathan Jackson Foundation has partnered with famous eatery KFC under the Bakee Mtaani initiative to deliver a full-size FIBA standard basketball court at Humama public grounds in Kayole.

The launch and handover to Divine World Parish (DIWOPA) who provided the land, for onward availability to the community, comes exactly two months after the two entities announced their partnership during a groundbreaking ceremony at the same venue.

“My wish and aim is to build 25 basketball courts in Nairobi at the moment. This is the fourth one and we are going to do another five shortly. As we build them, we are going to start tournaments between courts,” said JJF boss Jonathan Jackson.

He added; “You now have your first one and we are going to build four more in this community. We will start little tournaments and competitions, community level tournaments and not federation level tournaments whom I believe will organise their own. This will give you the opportunity to showcase your talents.”

The ceremony was also attended by Pius Metto, who is the Director General of Sports Kenya.

“This additional facility will go a long way to address the shortage of sports facilities and provide and enabling environment for nurturing talent. It is going to be tremendous source of joy and energy to the local communities and groups who have yearned for such facilities for long,” Metto said.

The local area Chief, Madam Salome Muthomi also remarked that;

“Over 50 skilled and unskilled youth laborer and artisans have directly benefited in the construction phase of this noble community initiative thereby helping them to earn an income and add on their technical skills and competence,” she said.

The same sentiments were echoed by Mr John Mwangi, Chairman of Humama Grounds.

