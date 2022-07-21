I nearly missed final due to lack of physio, Chespol laments

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EUGENE, USA, JUL 20 – There is an old adage in sports which goes that “your physical health is your greatest asset”.

Just as cars need mechanics to motor smoothly, athletes need physiotherapists to help them prepare and compete safely.

In Oregon, it was not business as usual for the 2018 World Under-20 champion Celliphine Chespol, who finished 13th overall in the Women’s 3000m Steeplechase final won by Kenyan born Kazakhstani Norah Jeruto. Norah Jeruto celebrates after winning the women’s steeplechase. PHOTO/World Athletics

Being the sole representative in the Wednesday morning’s steeplechase final, the onus was on her to salvage Kenya’s pride at the in the ongoing World Athletics Championships.

The Kenyan maintained a steady pace in the early stages of the race but when push came to shove, it became something akin to a mission impossible to match the frontrunners.

Chespol narrated how she almost missed her scheduled race by virtue of lacking of a physiotherapist.

“I developed some pain in one of my knees but sadly there was no physio for me when I got to the warm up area. But I thank God I made it to the finish albeit empty handed.”

“During the warm up session I almost gave up but luckily Jeruto’s (Norah) physio came to my rescue and sprayed my knee,” she narrated.

Asked about Kenyan athletes who switch nationalities to other countries, Chespol revisits the monetary facet to it. “We are all in it for money, so Yavi (Winfred) and Norah are happy to run for other countries I guess they are better remunerated than us ,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Chespol was the only Kenyan to make the final after her compatriots Purity Kirui and Jackline Chepkoech failed to make it past their respective semifinal heats.

World 3,000m steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech was however forced out with injury and could not join the team in Oregon.

She had arrived a day prior from the Netherlands where she had gone for treatment in the hope she would ably represent Kenya to defend at the World Championships.

-Commonwealth Games- Kenya stunned by Jamaica in women’s steeplechase at Commonwealth Games as Celliphine Chepsol takes silver in 9:22.61. PHOTO/GETTY

Meanwhile, Chespol is among the athletes headed for Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games.

She was quick to alley fears of missing out on prestigious event adding that knee pain was nothing to worry about.

“I’m sure I will be okay in the run up to Birmingham. The only problem is the physio and once that is sorted then things will be okay. In athletics you have to go through multiple heats and that could strain the body, so when there is no one to massage you, there is a high risk of developing painful injuries.”

She went on: “When I was in the warm up area there was no physio because maybe the one we had was overwhelmed, so its Norah’s coach who came to assist me.”

And asked about her future prospects in the demanding Steeplechase race, Chespol noted: “Better days are coming. I know my day will come sooner or later, but the essence for now is to work hard and run good times. I still have time and I am hoping that one day I will be in the podium of the World Championships.”

-Alex Isaboke is reporting live from Eugene, Oregon, USA-