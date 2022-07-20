World Champs Oregon Day Six Menu: Can Kenya overturn Wednesday’s dry spell?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Kenya failed to add on to their medal tally on Day Five of the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday morning, with Timothy Cheruiyot losing his world title and missing out on the medals.

On Thursday morning, Kenya will have one opportunity to make that right, with the final of the women’s steeplechase.

Here is how Kenya’s menu looks like in the Thursday early morning shift.

2:25am – Women’s 5,000m Heats Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey (L) and Kenya’s Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (R)

Kenya will have one arrow less in its quiver for the women’s 5,000m after defending champion Hellen Obiri pulled out after she won silver in the women’s 10,000m.

Obiri’s strength was hugely spent in the scintillating race which ended in a sprint finish and edged out just narrowly by Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay. She has been working mostly on road running and doubling with the 5k would have been a tall order.

And now, Kenya’s hopes will rest on 10,000m bronze medalist Margaret Chelimo as well as two youngsters, Beatrice Chebet and Gloria Kite.

Chelimo will look to earn two medals in long distance and she will be out with a leap of confidence following her bronze in the 10k.

She will run in Heat One and will be joined by Chebet, the reigning African Champion as well as a former World Under 20 5,000m and Cross Country Champion.

They will race in the same Heat with Caster Semenya, who returns to the World Champs on a longer distance due to World Athletics rules on DSD athletes.

Also lining up in this heat is 5k champion Tsegay against who Chelimo will fancy a rematch.

Kite, 24, will be in Heat Two and she will contest against dethroned 10,000m champion Sifan Hassan. The Dutch champion will be looking to make amends in half the distance.

3:20am – Men’s 800m Heats Emmanuel Korir crosses the finish line to win the Olympic Gold medal. PHOTO/Reuters

Since 2015 when David Rudisha ruled the Bird’s Nest at the Beijing World Championships, Kenya has not won the two lap race and has had to contend with back to back bronze medals in 2017 and 2019.

In Eugene, Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir will be looking to bring back the respect and take the title back to Kenya. He starts his campaign early Thursday morning and goes out first in Heat One, where he is expected to take a commanding start.

While most eyes will be on the Olympic champion, there will be one youngster who will seek to announce his presence to the world; Emmanuel Wanyonyi.

The World Under-20 Champion has been in sensational form this season and in his debut at the senior Worlds, the 17-year old who is trained by Janeth Jepkosgei will run out in heat Two.

Noah Kibet, second place finisher behind Wanyonyi at the World Under 20 will line out in Heat Five while Commonwealth Games champion Wycliffe Kinyamal who won the Kenyan Trials will be last out in heat Six.

5:45am – Women’s 3,000m steeplechase final

Kenya’s Celliphine Chespol celebrates after winning the title at the World Under-20 Championship in Tampere, Finland. PHOTO/Athletics Africa

The steeple final will be Kenya’s lone medal event on the sixth day of the Championship, and all eyes will be on Celiphine Chespol, a former World Under 20 and Under 18 champion.

She will be the only Kenyan face in the water and barriers race after the rest of her mates fell off on the wayside and defending champion Beatrice Chepkoech pulled out in the 11th hour.

It will not be a walk in the park for Chespol as she will come under tough competition from two Kenyans who sought greener pastures elsewhere.

Norah Jeruto, who now runs for Kazakhstan ran the quickest in the Heats and will be the hot favourite. Winfred Mutile Yavi, who now runs for Bahrain is the only other athlete to have dipped under nine minutes this season.

Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai is also in the ix same as Ethiopia’s Mekides Abebe who has run 9:03 this season.