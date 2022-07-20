Connect with us

Lusail stadium will host the World Cup final on December 18

Football

Qatar’s World Cup final stadium to host first match

Published

DOHA, Qatar, Jul 20 – The first official match at the Lusail stadium that is to host this year’s World Cup final will be held next month, Qatar’s national federation said Tuesday.

Al Rayyan and Al Arabi will dispute a Qatar Stars League game in the 80,000 capacity stadium on August 11.

Lusail is the biggest of the eight stadiums built or refurbished for the World Cup and will host the final on December 18.

A spokesperson for Qatar’s World Cup organisers said the match would be a “test event” and that an official inauguration would be held later.

Lusail, whose futuristic design was inspired by the decoration on Arab bowls, will stage 10 World Cup matches in all, including several group matches, a quarter-final and semi-final as well as the final.

After the tournament, the capacity is expected to be halved and much of the stadium space turned into community space.

