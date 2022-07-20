Goodies start falling into Angela Okutoyi’s basket after historic Wimbledon run

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Just less than a fortnight after making history by becoming the first ever Kenyan to win a Grandslam, Angela Okutoyi has started reaping the fruits of her labor and has received a Sh500,000 reward from tech solution firm Vaspro.

Okutoyi clinched the Wimbledon Girls’ Doubles title with her Dutch partner Rose Marie Nijkamp, becoming the first ever Kenyan to achieve the massive feat.

“We as a company are proud to associate ourselves with Angela who has proved beyond all means that Kenya can conquer the world in the field of tennis. Her character, resilience, endurance and performance is aligned with our core values as a company,” said VasPro business development manager Evans Mwika.

According to Mwika, the reward will be a massive boost for the 18-year old as she continues her preparations for upcoming tournaments, including the US Open. Angela Okutoyi all smiles after receiving her reward

Okutoyi was elated with the reward handed over to her and believes it will inspire her even more to continue working hard and breaking barriers.

“I thank VasPro for this token of appreciation that they have given me today. It has come as a surprise to me as I had not seen it coming my way,” an excited Okutoyi said as she received the token.

She added; “The financial support will see me through my young tennis career as I aim for the stars and I promise you all today there is more to come.”

Okutoyi has enjoyed a stellar year in Tennis, having become the first Kenyan to reach the third round at a Grandslam when she reached the Australian Open in January.

She also featured at the Roland Garros where she reached the second round. At Wimbledon, she didn’t have a good start as she bowed out in the singles after round one, but that disappointment seemed to have fuelled her as she went on to clinch the girls doubles.