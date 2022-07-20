Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Goodies start falling into Angela Okutoyi’s basket after historic Wimbledon run

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Just less than a fortnight after making history by becoming the first ever Kenyan to win a Grandslam, Angela Okutoyi has started reaping the fruits of her labor and has received a Sh500,000 reward from tech solution firm Vaspro.

Okutoyi clinched the Wimbledon Girls’ Doubles title with her Dutch partner Rose Marie Nijkamp, becoming the first ever Kenyan to achieve the massive feat.

“We as a company are proud to associate ourselves with Angela who has proved beyond all means that Kenya can conquer the world in the field of tennis. Her character, resilience, endurance and performance is aligned with our core values as a company,” said VasPro business development manager Evans Mwika.

According to Mwika, the reward will be a massive boost for the 18-year old as she continues her preparations for upcoming tournaments, including the US Open.

Angela Okutoyi all smiles after receiving her reward

Okutoyi was elated with the reward handed over to her and believes it will inspire her even more to continue working hard and breaking barriers.

“I thank VasPro for this token of appreciation that they have given me today. It has come as a surprise to me as I had not seen it coming my way,” an excited Okutoyi said as she received the token.

She added; “The financial support will see me through my young tennis career as I aim for the stars and I promise you all today there is more to come.”

Okutoyi has enjoyed a stellar year in Tennis, having become the first Kenyan to reach the third round at a Grandslam when she reached the Australian Open in January.

She also featured at the Roland Garros where she reached the second round. At Wimbledon, she didn’t have a good start as she bowed out in the singles after round one, but that disappointment seemed to have fuelled her as she went on to clinch the girls doubles.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved