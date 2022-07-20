Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Timothy Cheruiyot disappears out as Jake Wightman wins the 1500m world title

Athletics

Cheruiyot loses 1500m World title to Briton Wightman

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Timothy Cheruiyot’s bid to defend his World title ended in agony as he finished sixth in Wednesday morning’s final at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, losing out to Briton Jake Wightman.

Wightman became the first Briton to win the 1500m race since 1983, crossing the finish line in 3:29.23 ahead of Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway who timed 3:29.47.

Cheruiyot timed a season’s best of 3:30.69 to finish sixth while the world leader this year Abel Kipsang finished seventh in 3:31.21.

Cheruiyot could not match up to a finishing kick initiated by Ingebrigtsen but mustered by Wightman as he faded off at the home stretch, missing out on the medals.

Abel Kipsang had taken the early lead in the race but with two laps to go, the Olympic champion took over. Cheruiyot tracked him and pushed on Kipsang to follow suit.

At the bell, Cheruiyot and Ingebrigtsen were side by side but at the home stretch, Wightman came off on the outside to inject a devastating final kick.

Cheruiyot faded off and in the final 50m lost the battle for any medal as Spain’s Mohamed Katir passed him down for bronze and also allowed Mario Garcia and Josh Kerr to earn better positional finishes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved