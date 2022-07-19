UNSTOPPABLE FAITH: Kipyegon delivers Kenya’s first gold medal in Oregon

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Faith Kipyegon underscored her status as the greatest 1500m athlete of all time with an imperious performance to clinch Kenya’s first gold medal at the World Championships in Oregon when she obliterated the field to win the race in a time of 3:52.96.

Kipyegon blazed down Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay, clocking 3:54.52 for bronze while Britain’s Laura Muir timed 3:55.28 for bronze at third.

The double Olympic champion now became double world title, reclaiming the title she lost in 2019 to Netherland’s Sifan Hassan who didn’t do the 1500m this year.