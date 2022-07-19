Title holder Cheruiyot predicts a fast 1500m final in Oregon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EUGENE, USA, Jul 19 – Timothy Cheruiyot has predicted a faster men’s 1500m final when the deep field lines up for the final at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on Tuesday evening.

Cheruiyot eased through to the final by finishing fourth, clocking 3:37.04 just behind Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigsten of Norway (3:37.02) in a race won by Josh Kerr of the United Kingdom (3:36.92)

“I controlled the race well in the semi-final, there was no pressure because it was all about qualifying for the final. The final will be fast, everyone is in good form; Norwegian Ingebrigtsen, Jack Wigtman of Britain, Australian Stewart Mcseyn and my compatriot Kipsag, but we will give them a good show,” Cheruiyot, the Olympic silver medallist said.

Cheruiyot, has a Personal Best of 3:28.28 and a Seasons Best of 3:34.59 clocked at the Moi International Stadium during the trials. World Leader this season in men’s 1500m Abel Kipsang leading the pack in the semis in Eugene, Oregon, USA. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

For Kipsang, he enters the final as the world leader (3:31.01) and having already tasted the Hayward Field track here in Eugene, Oregon, winning the second semi-final in a time of 3:33.68.

Kipsang, looks like the man to beat and speaking to Capital Sport, in Oregon, he said he is confident of making it to the podium this time, after missing it by a whisker at the 2020 Tokyo Commonwealth Games.

“I love running Infront because it gives me an advantage and confidence, we will work with Timothy (Cheruiyot) to make sure we give Kenya a medal, but it will be a competition, there will be a winner and a loser, but it will not be easy for the winner,” Kipsang fired a warning.

“I will give it my best in the final, I learnt my tough lessons at the Olympics, it really encourages me when I run. I don’t want to make the same mistake again,” the 25-year-old Kipsang said.

The World Championships record is 3:27.65 set in 1999 at the 7th edition in Seville, Spain by Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj who also owns the World Record of 3:26.00 clocked in 1998.

-Athletes to watch-

Personal Bests

Timothy Cheruiyot (Kenya) 3:28.28

Jakop Ingebrigtsen (Norway) 3:28.32

Kake Wightman (United Kingdom) 3:29:47

Steward Mcsweyn (Australia) 3:29:51

Abel Kipsang (Kenya) 3:29.56

-Alex Isaboke is reporting live from Eugene, Oregon, USA-