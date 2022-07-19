Connect with us

Conseslus Kipruto. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Conseslus delivers bronze as El Bakkali beats Kenyans to steeple gold again

Timothy Olobulu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Conseslus Kipruto’s bid to defend his steeplechase World title wasn’t successful as Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali beat the Kenyan charge again, winning gold as the defending champion settled for bronze.

El Bakkali who beat the Kenyans to the Olympic title last season made it successive major championship victories as he glided to gold in a time of 8:25.13.

Kipruto timed 8:27.92 for a medal in his first Major championship since returning from injury while Lamecha Girma, the man who he beat by a hundredth of a second to win the title in Doha 2019 settled for silver at second spot in a time of 8:26.01.

The other Kenya in the race Abraham Kibiwott finished fifth in 8:28.95.

El-Bakkali’s victory brought an end to Kenya’s 15-year dominance of the steeplechase at the world championships.

Kenyan runners have won gold in the event in every edition of the championships since Brimin Kipruto’s gold in Osaka in 2007.

