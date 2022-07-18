Youngster Waithaka reveals how Obiri, Chelimo inspired his Worlds silver

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Newly-crowned world 10,000m silver medalist Stanley Waithaka says he wanted to emulate the performance of women’s 10,000m silver and bronze medalists, Hellen Obiri and Margaret Chelimo as he lined up for Sunday’s finale.

Waithaka ran a stoic race, recovering from a fall in the initial stages of the 25-lap contest to finish second in 27:27.90.

World record holder, Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei, cruised to a second consecutive world title in 27:27.43 as his fellow countryman, Jacob Kiplimo, came third in 27:27.97.

“I was following on from the medals won by the ladies in the 10,000m. I want to congratulate the team for the performance. More success will come. I look forward to the Diamond League races this summer,” Waithaka said.

His historic feat came only a day after an exhilarating race by Obiri and Chelimo in the women’s 10,000m where they pushed Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey to the finish line before the 5000m and 10,000m world record holder held on for the gold.

Despite drawing inspiration from the pair to earn silver, Waithaka noted that it was not an easy race for him.

“The race was very challenging, but I tried my best. I tried to position myself very well in a very fast, last lap. I got injured in the last lap, but I recovered to move to the front,” the Japan-based athlete said. Stanley Waithaka Mburu crosses the line for second as Joshua Cheptegei wins. PHOTO/World Athletics

Waithaka’s silver has taken Kenya’s medal tally to three so far, including Obiri’s silver and Chelimo’s bronze.

The country will be hoping for more medals today in the women’s marathon, men’s 3000m steeplechase and women’s 1500m finals.

After a disappointing result in yesterday’s men’s marathon, Kenyan hopes will be on defending champion Ruth Chepng’etich, Amsterdam Marathon champion Angela Tanui and Paris Marathon champion Judith Jeptum.

In the men’s 3000m steeplechase, it will be crunch time for defending champion Conseslus Kipruto, Abraham Kibiwot and Leonard Bett as they seek to redeem Kenya’s image as the kings of steeplechase.

Standing between them and glory is Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco, a man who caused Kenyans much heartbreak when he sprinted to gold in Tokyo in August last year.

Also in contention to spoil the Kenyan party is Ethiopian Lamecha Girma who won gold in the 3000m at the World Indoor Championship in Serbia, Belgrade in February this year.

In the women’s 1500m Kenya will be represented by Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon and African champion Winny Chebet who breezed through the semis on Saturday.