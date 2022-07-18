Tim Cheruiyot, Abel Kipsang sail into 1500m Worlds final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Defending champion Timothy Cheruiyot and the fastest man in the world this year Abel Kipsang both sailed into the final of the men’s 1500m at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon early Monday morning.

While Abel Kipsang easily won his semi-final Heat, Cheruiyot finished fourth in his, but it wasn’t due to subduing to competition, but an eased off finish with an automatic qualification sealed.

The other Kenyan in the semi finals Kumari Taki tumbled and fell inside the opening lap and couldn’t recover in time as he finished bottom of the pile.

Cheruiyot who is slowly returning back to tip top shape after a hamstring strain ran a calculated race, careful not to push himself too much.

For the opening two laps he was boxed inside the inner lane but at the bell, found himself space to sneak on the outside.

With his long strides, he galloped to the front at the home stretch and with the finish line in sight, just glanced over his shoulders to ensure he was safely in the automatic qualifiers, stopping the clock at 3:37.04.

He crossed the line almost the same time as eventual winner Josh Kerr, second placed Mario Garcia and Norwegian Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen, with all separated by microseconds.

Meanwhile, Kipsang who has clocked the fastest time this season in the distance easily won his heat and didn’t look to have broken even an inch of sweat as he crossed the line in 3:33.68.

The Kenyan controlled the final lap and with his strong kick moved up the front after preying on second and third place in the opening two laps.

The two will now offer Kenya strong chances for a medal in the final.

Earlier on, Moitalel Mpoke failed to get into the final of the 400m Hurdles after finishing sixth in his heat in a time of 49.34secs.