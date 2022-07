NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Judith Korir earned Kenya a fourth medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene on Monday evening as she clinched silver in the women’s marathon which was won by Ethiopia’s Gotytom Gebreselase in a new Championship record time.

It was a heartbreaking day for defending champion Ruth Chengetich who had to drop out of the race after 16km, clutching her tummy in what appeared to be a stomach problem.

-More to follow