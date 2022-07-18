Hammer thrower Oseso’s unfinished business at Commonwealth Games

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Kenyan hammer thrower Linda Oseso says the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham offers her the perfect chance to take her career to the next level.

The United States-based athlete has returned to Team Kenya for the first time in seven years and feels she has unfinished business as far as hammer throw is concerned.

“The reason why I came back after seven or eight years is because I feel like I have not met my full potential as far as my career is concerned. Last time I was here was for the trials for the 2014 Commonwealth Games. It is interesting to be back with the same team; similar people are still training and competing,” Oseso said. Linda Oseso in training at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani. Photo/NOCK

The former basketballer debuted for Kenya at the Senior Africa Athletics Championships in 2010 in Nairobi where she finished fifth.

Oseso has also represented the country at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi and Glascow respectively in addition to this year’s Africa Championships held in Reduit, Mauritius in June.

The four-time national champion says she wants to do her best in Birmingham and repay the support accorded to her by the Ministry of Sports and Athletics Kenya.

“My target at the Commonwealth Games is to do my best. I want to go out there and represent my country well. I am excited and honoured to be here and I thank Athletics Kenya and the Ministry of Sports for this opportunity,” Oseso, who boasts a personal best of 60.80m, said. Linda Oseso in training at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani. Photo/NOCK

Another reason for her return to the country is to help nurture upcoming hammer throwers to reach their full potential.

“I want to see how I can contribute to the development of sports in Kenya, especially the field events. Hopefully, we can advocate for the development of training camps all over the country. I have heard from other members of the team how international events, such as the Kip Keino Classic provide exposure to local athletes who interact with their international counterparts,” Oseso, who moved to the US in 1990, said.

Although Oseso, who has also competed in shot put and discus, admitted she sometimes struggles to balance between work and training, she credited her understanding boss for allowing her enough time to concentrate on her sports career.