Curtains closed: Amonde calls time on sevens playing career

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Shujaa legend Andrew Amonde has called time on his sevens active playing career as he begins his switch into the technical area, having already started working on his coaching badges.

The Kakamega Sevens this past weekend in Kakamega where the bankers clinched bronze was his final tournament in the shorter version of the game and will now concentrate more on coaching.

He will however continue playing the 15s version.

“Yes, I have decided to step away from actively playing the Sevens and I will concentrate on coaching and the 15s. Amonde told Capital Sport.

Amonde’s final bow saw the bankers finish second overall in the National Series, amassing 107 points, just six shy of eventual winners Menengai Oilers who beat them in the semis in Kakamega.

KCB clinched the bronze medal at the Kakamega Sevens tournament after beating early season pace setters Strathmore Leos 21-7 at the Bull Ring. Captain Andrew Amonde has retired from Kenya 7s after 15 years in stint. Photo/COURTESY

“I am truly honored to have been part of this unbelievable team. The 2022 National Sevens Circuit marks an end to my participation in the 7’s version of the team. Considering the change of squad across the different legs in this circuit, we have achieved an incredible fete.” Said Amonde.

He adds; “Following my retirement from 7’s, I look forward to beginning a new journey as a member of the technical bench both for my club KCB and the National team. With my wealth of experience in the game, I want to also help the youngsters who are rising through the ranks to also achieve success.” Amonde added.

The experienced Amonde has been a core figure for both club and country, skippering the national team Shujaa to their first ever and only Main Cup conquest in the World Rugby Sevens Series in Singapore in 2016.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Kenya Rugby Union feted him with an achievement award after the conclusion of the 2022 National Sevens Circuit for his outstanding services in the Sevens version of the game.