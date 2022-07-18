Cheptegei heaps praise on Kenya’s Mburu after 10,000m podium thriller

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EUGINE, USA, Jul 17 – Uganda’s 10,000m World Champion Joshua Cheptegei has tipped Kenya’s 25-year-old protege Stanley Mburu as the next big thing in long distance running.

Cheptegei, who is also the reigning Olympic champion in the 5,000 metres, described the Kenyan runner as an astute student of the game who could go far “if only he can maintain his running antics going forward.”

“He (Mburu) is an upcoming athlete. He ran really well today. He has to continue learning and I’m sure in the next few years, he will be on top of the game. He has a great future if he continues to do the right thing,” Cheptegei sang the praises of the Kenyan youngster. Gold medallist Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei (C), silver medallist Stanley Waithaka Mburu of Kenya (L) and bronze medallist Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda (R)

Mburu recovered from an opening lap fall to secure Kenya’s third medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene when he returned second behind Chptegei.

He clocked 27:27.90 to bag silver with Cheptegei sustaining a last lap sprint to win the race in 27:27.43.

On his part, Mburu expounded: “It wasn’t an easy race. As Kenyans we gave it our all. I thank my teammates for the great run. We ran well as a team.”

“Despite my fall in the early stages of the race, I really had to change my tactics up till the closing laps, and I thank God I got a medal in my first major senior championship. I know I have a great future. So, it’s just a matter of taking my baby steps towards a brighter future.”

The soft-spoken athlete reveals that the strategy for the team was to play it cool and go for the kill in the later stages. “Our opponents are used to seeing us break away in the early stages of the race but this time round we were hanging in there waiting for the finishing kick. As a team, we ran with their pace to try and to some extent it worked for us,” he said.

-Career senior First Medal-

Kenya’s Stanley Waithaka Mburu displaying his men’s 10,000m silver medal at the Eugine Oregon Championships

Mburu believes the elusive 10,000m Gold Medal for Kenya is on the horizon. “It’s been long. We have not won a gold in 10,000m since Charles Kamathi in 2001, but from the look of things, there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

About Cheptegei’s sentiments, Mburu was all smiles and here is what he had to say: “I am flattered. I mean, when a world champion acknowledges your performance, it only works to motivate you more. I am not taking it lightly, not even resting on my laurels.”

“We have run together with Cheptegei in a series of Diamond Leagues and he has really pushed me to my limits. But at the end of the day, I keep closing the gap and I can see some good progress after Oregon.”

Mburu is ready to help Kenya regain its lot glory in the long-distance race and ready to raise the bar higher from his training base in Japan.

“Japan has really been kind for my training. I know we can perform even better thanks to my Kenyan predecessors who honed their skills in Japan.”

Mburu will not be competing in Birmingham, but has his eyes firmly set on future medals in 5,000m and 10,000m.

“I’m not going for the road races any time soon until my dream in 5,000m and 10,000m comes true. And I cannot say I have run a good time as my Personal best in 5,000m is 13.05minutes and in 10,000m 27.30minutes which isn’t that good compared to the world record. I’m looking to asub-12 in 5,000m and sub-26 in 10,000m.”

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Eugine, Oregon, USA-