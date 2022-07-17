Why Hellen Obiri will not defend her 5000m world title in Oregon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – Newly-crowned world 10,000m silver medalist Hellen Obiri says she felt she had lost a bit of speed hence has decided not to defend her 5000m world title at the ongoing World Championships in Oregon.

The Olympic 5000m silver medalist said it is time for a younger crop of athletes to take over the 12-and-a-half lap race hence her decision to relinquish her crown without a fight.

“I have been running the 10k and half marathon so I had lost a bit of speed to defend my 5000m title. I want to leave it to the younger athletes. I have been running track for 12 years,” Obiri said.

She was speaking in the aftermath of one of the most thrilling races in the history of the biennial competition.

Obiri clocked a personal best of 30:10.02 to finish second in the women’s 10,000m in which she pushed winner Letesenbet Gidey to the wire as the Ethiopian walked home with gold in 30:09.94.

Another Kenyan, world 5000m silver medalist Margaret Chelimo, finished third in a personal best of 30:10.07. Hellen Obiri in action during the women’s 10,000m race at the World Championships. PHOTO/World Athletics

Television replays seemed to indicate that Obiri had been elbowed by the 5000m and 10,000m world record holder, a few metres to the finish line. Despite the controversy, Obiri was content with silver.

“I had no pressure coming into this race so I am happy with my silver and make my people happy. I can’t say what is going to happen a year from now (2023 World Championship). I will now focus on my marathon debut in October,” she said.

Likewise, Chelimo was elated to collect bronze on her debut in the 25-lap race and admitted she had been somewhat unnerved by the presence of her more stellar competitors.

“This is my first time running in the 10,000m at the World Championship. I was tense coming into the race. We had defending champion Hasan, my fellow Kenyan Obiri and Gidey, the world record holder. It was not easy for me,” Chelimo said.

She will be in action in the women’s 5000m as well and Chelimo is optimistic of a similar – or better performance – in the race.

“When I entered the final stretch, I realized we were only four and I told myself to push, and I got my medal. I will run 5000m as well. I am sure Kenya will run well here,” Chelimo said.