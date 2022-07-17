Two medal events: Here is what is on the menu for Kenya on Day Three of World Champs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – After Hellen Obiri and Margaret Chelimo delivered Kenya’s first two medals at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, Eugene, Day Three of the 10-day event will offer the country two evens in which to add its medal count.

Capital Sports gives a lowdown on what to expect from Hayward Field.

4:15pm – Men’s Marathon

After Lawrence Cherono was axed from the Kenyan team on Saturday due to a positive drug test, the country will have only two athletes representing.

Two-time New York City Marathon champion and three-time World Half Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor will lead the hunt and is joined in the team by 35-year old Barnaba Kiptum.

Kenya failed to win the Marathon gold at the last World Championship in Doha, Amos Kirui finishing third in a race won by Ethiopia’s Lelisa Desisa while compatriot Mosinet Geremew won silver.

The field will be loaded with the defending champion Lelisa leading the Ethiopian charge and Mosinet also returning. The team also has Temirat Tola, the silver medalist from London 2017.

Belgian bashir Abdi, bronze medalist from Tokyo 2020 is also in the field.

11pm – Men’s 10,000m final Rodgers Kwemoi running on the outside at the Tokyo Olympics. PHOTO/Reuters

Kenya will look to quench their thirst for the 10,000m title at the Worlds, hoping to win the gold medal for the first time since Charles Kamathi beat the Ethiopian duo of Assefa mezgebu and legend haile Gebresellasie in Edmonton, Canada in 2001.

Bronze medalist from 2019 in Doha Rodgers Kwemoi, Daniel Mateiko and Stanley Mburu will be charged with attempting to quench a 21-year thirst and get Kenya back on top of the race.

But it will not be an easy task with defending champion Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda in the race and raring to go. He is joined in the team by Jacob Kiplimo and the two might be the biggest threats especially in splitting down the field early on.

Ethiopian Selemon Barega who is the reigning Olympic champion and the 3,000m World Indoor Champion is another massive threat in this race, and he will have the company of compatriot Tadese Worku.

5am – Men’s 1500m semis

The third race to involve Kenyans on the third day will be the semis of the men’s 1500m. Defending champion Timothy Cheruiyot lines up in the first semi and will relish a battle with long-time frienemy Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway.

Abel Kipsang and Kumari Taki will line out in the second semi.