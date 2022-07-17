Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ferdinand Omanyala competing in Oregon on the opening day. PHOTO/Courtesy

Athletics

Omanyala’s brave World Championship journey ends in the semi-finals

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala’s chaotic World Championships journey ended in the semi-finals, just like his maiden Olympic Games did last year, after finishing fifth in the 100m semis early Sunday morning.

Omanyala’s debut at the biennial championship had been marred with chaos, having arrived in Oregon just three hours to his Heats on Saturday morning and having less than 24 hours to recover for the semi-finals.

He clocked 10.14secs to finish fifth in the semis, slower than the Heats on Saturday morning when he clocked 10.10secs to finish third in his Heat.

His semi-final heat was won by Jamaican Oblique Seville who dropped another sub-10 timing, clocking 9.90secs ahead of Mervin Brecy who clocked 9.93secs.

Olympic champion Marcel Jacobs pulled out of the Heat with injury.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved