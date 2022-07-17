Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Italy's Marcell Jacobs (centre) has withdrawn from the 100m at the World Championships due to injury

Athletics

Olympic champion Jacobs withdraws from 100m semis: Italy federation

Published

EUGENE, United States, Jul 16Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs withdrew from the 100m semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships due to a thigh injury, the Italian Athletics Federation (FIDAL) confirmed on Saturday.

Italian team doctor Andrea Billi said in a statement released just hours before Jacobs was due to race that the sprinter would not compete after being diagnosed with tightness in his right thigh.

Evaluation of the contraction had found a “clinical picture that can put muscle integrity at risk and lead to injury”, Billi said.

Jacobs’ withdrawal marks another disappointment in a season disrupted by injury.

The 27-year-old pulled off one of the shocks of the Tokyo Olympics last year after storming to victory in the 100m in a time of 9.80secs.

However he did not race again in 2021 after that high point, and this season he has competed only sporadically after complaining of various health issues.

On Friday, he qualified for the semi-finals after clocking 10.04sec in his opening heat, but looked to be moving gingerly as he raced.

He later admitted he had struggled.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I am not at my 100%,” the Italian said.

“Running 10.04 at half capacity of what I can run, I can say my physical shape is fine. I just need to get my legs ready,” he said.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved