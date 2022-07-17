Oilers clinch National Sevens Series overall title for the first time in their history

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – Despite losing the final of the Kakamega Sevens to host team Kabras Sugar, Menengai Oilers clinched their first ever National Sevens Circuit overall title after topping the table following their semi-final victory over KCB.

The Oilers only needed to reach further than the Bankers who were second in the standings with a four-point buffer heading to the final round.

And they did so, Gibson Weru’s charges beating the bankers 17-12 in a nail-biting semi.

By reaching the cup final Oilers were assured of at least 19 points to potentially finish on 113 points while KCB could only earn a maximum of 17 points by winning the bronze to finish on 107 points.

The Kenya Cup finalists won the Prinsloo 7s in Nakuru last week while KCB won the first leg of the circuit- Kabeberi 7s. Mwamba won Driftwood 7s in Mombasa, Strathmore Leos bagged Christie 7s while Homeboyz were winners at Dala 7s.

In the final of the Kakamega Sevens, Oilers lost to home side Kabras 19-7, the latter bringing in their entire arsenal including the flying Fijian Jone Kubu.

Kabras’ victory concluded an exciting series which has seen a different winner for all the six legs.