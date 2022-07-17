Connect with us

Geoffrey Kamworor picks up fluids at a Water Station. PHOTO/World Athletics

Athletics

Kenya misses out on men’s Marathon medal as Ethiopia take 1-2 finish

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – Kenya’s hope of increasing the medal count at the World Championships in Eugene were slowed down on Sunday evening as the country missed out on a medal in the men’s Marathon, which was won by Ethiopian Tamirat Tola.

Kenya had only two athletes in the race following Lawrence Cherono’s axing on Saturday. Geoffrey Kamworor was the best placed finisher coming home fifth.

Mosinet Geremew came home second for a successive silver medal while Olympic bronze medalist Bashir Abdi picked up the same color of medal at the Worlds after coming home third.

Tola clocked a new Championship record of 2:05:36 while compatriot Geremew crossing the line in 2:06.44 and Abdi clocking 2:06:48.

Kamworor was through in 2:07:14, Canadian Cameron Levins pipping him in the final 50m for fourth in 2:07:09.

Tamirat Tola celebrates after winning the men’s marathon at the World Championships. PHOTO/World Athletics

After sticking to within the leading group for most of the race, the Ethiopian showed intent after the 34km mark when he began to stride upfront, creating a gap between him and the chasing pack.

Kamworor tried to respond to his kick but chose to track back, sticking to the front of the four-man chasing pack that had him, Geremew, Abdi and Levins. By this time, the other Kenyan in the race, Barnabas Kiptum, who later finished 15th, had already dropped out.

Tola’s lead grew by up to 46 seconds by the time he was hitting the 39km mark. At this point also, Geremew and Abdi shook off Kamworor.

The Belgian attempted to push up but the Ethiopian caught up and ultimately gave him a gap, maintaining it to the line.

