Faith Kipyegon keen to avoid ‘banana skin’ moment in Worlds final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – Double Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon is keeping her fingers crossed that all goes well for her in the women’s 1500m in bid for her second world title.

Kipyegon timed 4:04.53 to clinch Heat 2, ahead of Australian Jessica Hull (4:04.68) and Ethiopian Freweyni Hailu (4:04.85) to gain easy passage into Monday’s finals.

“I am really grateful for qualifying for the final and I am hoping to have a good race. This feels different because it is a world championship, and anything can happen like falling down. Everybody wants a gold medal, and we are looking forward to a great race on Monday,” the world 1500m silver medalist said.

Indeed, she will be careful to avoid the misfortune that befell her countryman, world 1500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot whose slip in Heat 1 saw him finish fourth in 3:36.41 – which was enough to earn qualification to the semis.

Australian Oliver Hoare finished first in 3:36.17 as Ethiopian Samuel Tefera (3:36.35) and Irishman Andrew Coscoran (3:36.36) finished second and third respectively. Timothy Cheruiyot all smiles after wining the 1500m race at the Monaco Diamond League

Cheruiyot, also the Olympic 1500m silver medalist, said the race was an eyeopener for him on what to do to avoid a repeat of the same in the semis.

“It was a good run…I was boxed a little bit today. I almost fell. I learned from today’s run to prepare for the semi-final,” he said.

Another Kenyan, Africa 1500m champion Abel Kipsang, qualified for the semis after finishing third in Heat 3, clocking 3:39.21.

Two other Kenyans, Charles Simotwo and 2016 World Under 20 champion Kumari Taki, fell at the first hurdle after finishing ninth and tenth respectively in Heat 2.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The semis are set for early Monday morning.