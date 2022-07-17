Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Faith Kipyegon

Athletics

Faith Kipyegon keen to avoid ‘banana skin’ moment in Worlds final

Omondi Onyatta

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – Double Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon is keeping her fingers crossed that all goes well for her in the women’s 1500m in bid for her second world title.

Kipyegon timed 4:04.53 to clinch Heat 2, ahead of Australian Jessica Hull (4:04.68) and Ethiopian Freweyni Hailu (4:04.85) to gain easy passage into Monday’s finals.

“I am really grateful for qualifying for the final and I am hoping to have a good race. This feels different because it is a world championship, and anything can happen like falling down. Everybody wants a gold medal, and we are looking forward to a great race on Monday,” the world 1500m silver medalist said.

Indeed, she will be careful to avoid the misfortune that befell her countryman, world 1500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot whose slip in Heat 1 saw him finish fourth in 3:36.41 – which was enough to earn qualification to the semis.

Australian Oliver Hoare finished first in 3:36.17 as Ethiopian Samuel Tefera (3:36.35) and Irishman Andrew Coscoran (3:36.36) finished second and third respectively.

Timothy Cheruiyot all smiles after wining the 1500m race at the Monaco Diamond League

Cheruiyot, also the Olympic 1500m silver medalist, said the race was an eyeopener for him on what to do to avoid a repeat of the same in the semis.

“It was a good run…I was boxed a little bit today. I almost fell. I learned from today’s run to prepare for the semi-final,” he said.

Another Kenyan, Africa 1500m champion Abel Kipsang, qualified for the semis after finishing third in Heat 3, clocking 3:39.21.

Two other Kenyans, Charles Simotwo and 2016 World Under 20 champion Kumari Taki, fell at the first hurdle after finishing ninth and tenth respectively in Heat 2.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The semis are set for early Monday morning.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved